NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three charged over attack on woman at Aberdeen flats

police at flats

Three people have been charged over an attack on a woman in Aberdeen.

The 43-year-old was treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident which happened at a block of flats in Union Street at about 06:45 on Friday.

Two men, aged 30 and 35, and a woman, 38, have been charged over the alleged assault and robbery.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

