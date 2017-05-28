Three charged over attack on woman at Aberdeen flats
28 May 2017
Three people have been charged over an attack on a woman in Aberdeen.
The 43-year-old was treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident which happened at a block of flats in Union Street at about 06:45 on Friday.
Two men, aged 30 and 35, and a woman, 38, have been charged over the alleged assault and robbery.
They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.