Man in court over Aberdeen petrol station robbery

A man has appeared in court charged with assault and robbery after an incident outside an Aberdeen petrol station.

A 24-year-old man was said to have had money taken from him outside Esso on Aberdeen's North Anderson Drive, at the Haudagain roundabout, on Tuesday night.

George Hanratty, 32, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.