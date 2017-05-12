Man in court over Aberdeen petrol station robbery
- 12 May 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with assault and robbery after an incident outside an Aberdeen petrol station.
A 24-year-old man was said to have had money taken from him outside Esso on Aberdeen's North Anderson Drive, at the Haudagain roundabout, on Tuesday night.
George Hanratty, 32, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.