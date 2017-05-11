Steve Sutherland named as missing North Sea rig man

Image copyright Police Scotland

A man who sparked a major North Sea search after going missing from a drilling rig has been named.

Steve Sutherland, 49, from Aberdeen, had been working on the Noble Lloyd Noble, in the Mariner Field, about 90 miles (150km) east of Shetland.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday night after a search of the rig.

Relatives issued a statement saying Mr Sutherland was a "much-loved and well-respected father, grandfather, partner, son, brother and uncle".

'Difficult time'

They added: "Steve was born in Aberdeen and grew up in Northfield.

"He is well-known among the junior football league in Aberdeen, having played for clubs like Glentanar FC, East End and Parkvale. He also coached at Lewis United and is a massive Aberdeen FC fan.

"Steve is popular, easy to get on with and well-liked by all those who know him. He is missed by everyone."

Mr Sutherland's employers said in a statement: "Our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our much-valued colleague at this extremely difficult time.

"Our employees are always our first priority and we are working with the relevant authorities to support them in any way we can."