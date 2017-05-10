Three teenagers charged following Inverurie disturbances

Image copyright Google Image caption The station was one area where trouble was said to have broken out

Three teenagers have been charged after disturbances in an Aberdeenshire town.

Reports of trouble in Inverurie involving as many as 30 young people were received at areas including the High Street, railway station and near Inverurie Academy on Monday night.

Police Scotland said two males aged 16 and one aged 18 had been charged.

Several people were earlier issued with anti-social behaviour fixed penalties, and six people were previously charged in connection with weekend incidents.