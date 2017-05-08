Serious Fraserburgh blaze tackled by firefighters

From the section

Residents escaped serious injury after a blaze broke out in a Fraserburgh home.

Emergency services were called to St Andrews Drive at about 20:45 on Sunday after the alarm was raised.

Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, using hoses and breathing apparatus, extinguished the blaze.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said two men were treated at the scene. The fire is not being treated as suspicious.