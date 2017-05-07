'Unexplained' death in Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard

A police investigation has begun into the death of a person in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said officers attended a property at Beach Boulevard after the incident was reported on Sunday morning.

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained" and the investigation is ongoing.

A number of officers have been making inquiries in the area and a mobile police office is at the scene.

Det Insp Allen Shaw said: "Our investigation is at a very early stage and there will be a police presence including a police pod in the area while initial inquiries are carried out.

"Thank you in advance to local residents for your patience."