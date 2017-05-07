NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Appeal after python goes missing in Aberdeen

Police have appealed for help in tracing a snake which has gone missing in Aberdeen.

The royal python is 4ft 6in (1.4m) long but it is not venomous.

Officers said it went missing from the Crown Street area of the city.

They said the reptile was not a danger to the public but anyone with information about its whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101.

