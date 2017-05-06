Hillwalker missing for four days after flying to Aberdeen

Image copyright Police Scotland

A man who flew to Scotland from France with the intention of going hillwalking has not been heard of for four days.

Steven Greenwell, 42, flew in to Aberdeen Airport on Tuesday but has not made contact with friends or family since.

Mr Greenwell, who is originally from Scotland but now lives in France, is 5ft 8in, of slim build and has short, fair hair.

Police said he was likely to be dressed in walking clothes.

Sgt Garry Garrow said: "I would appeal to anyone with information regarding Steven's whereabouts, or who may have seen Steven recently to please get in touch.

"Although it is believed that Steven is a competent and experienced hillwalker, the lack of contact from him is concerning for his friends and family. I would also ask Steven to contact someone to let them know that he is ok."