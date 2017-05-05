NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Appeal over theft of 50 young sheep in Alves

More than 50 young sheep have been stolen from a farm in the Alves area of Moray.

The one-year-old livestock - a mixture of Cheviot and black face sheep - were taken from the Coltfield area between Wednesday and Thursday.

Police Scotland said the theft of such a large number of sheep would have required "careful planning" and the use of vehicles to transport the animals away from the area.

Officers appealed for information.

Related Topics