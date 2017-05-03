Shop worker threatened in Aberdeen city centre armed robbery bid

A man who attempted an armed robbery at an Aberdeen city centre shop is being sought by police.

The incident happened at Premier Stores on Union Street shortly after 02:30.

Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said the man threatened a shop worker with a weapon before leaving empty-handed.

He was described as wearing a black waist-length jacket with the hood up, a brown scarf, blue/grey jeans and blue trainers.

Det Insp Allen Shaw, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would like to stress that no one was hurt during this incident and nothing taken, however the shop worker involved was obviously shaken by what happened.

"A number of people who were in the area at the time have assisted with our inquiries so far and we are following positive lines of inquiry, however I would urge anyone else with information to please get in touch."