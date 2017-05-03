Former Lumsden Primary head teacher faces being struck off

Image copyright Google

A former primary school head teacher accused of a string of misconduct allegations faces being struck off.

Elizabeth Manley faces 30 misconduct charges between 2013 and 2015 when she was at Lumsden Primary, Aberdeenshire.

They include allegations she threatened a parent and acted aggressively towards staff.

Mrs Manley is expected to be struck from the register by her own consent during a hearing at the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).

It is due to take place in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Aberdeenshire Council said it took appropriate action when the allegations came to light and Mrs Manley was no longer employed by the council.