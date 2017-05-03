Aberdeen FC players kick off 'footgolf' craze at Hazlehead

Image caption Aberdeen players Mark Reynolds and Peter Pawlett and were joined by pupils from Hazlehead Primary for the launch

The 'footgolf' craze - a cross between football and golf - is kicking off in Aberdeen.

Played on a specially-adapted course with bigger-sized holes, footgolf is being introduced at Hazlehead by Sport Aberdeen from Friday.

Aberdeen FC players Peter Pawlett and Mark Reynolds were joined by pupils from Hazlehead Primary for the launch.

Reynolds said after taking a shot: "It's tougher than it looks, but it's enjoyable."

The football and golf crossover is said to be one of the UK's most popular new sports.

Sport Aberdeen's director of operations Keith Gerrard said: "We are very excited to have launched the first footgolf course in the north east.

"The beauty of this sport is that anyone can take part and have a great time."

The Aberdeen FC Community Trust has also been involved in the initiative.