Elderly man found with head injuries in Lossiemouth dies

An elderly man found with serious head injuries in a street in Lossiemouth has died in hospital.

The 68-year-old was discovered in Fairisle Place in the Moray town at about 00:30 on Sunday.

He was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin but died later that day.

Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish how he sustained his injuries and the death was being treated as "unexplained".

Det Ch Insp Kevin Walker, who is leading the inquiry, said: "Our thoughts are obviously with this man's family at this sad time.

"Our inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances leading up to his death and at this stage his injuries are still being treated as unexplained.

"Several members of the public have already assisted with our investigation and I would like to thank them for their help.

"I would still encourage anyone who saw a man fitting his description, however, to please contact police if you think you have information which could help."

The man, who had white hair with a greying beard, was wearing a checked shirt, blue jeans and a dark-coloured hooded top.