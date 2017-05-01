Coastguard alert over boat in Stonehaven driveway
- 1 May 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A search which was launched off the Aberdeenshire coast following an alert from a personal locator beacon found it was coming from a boat in a driveway.
The alarm was raised at about 10:15 just north of Stonehaven.
The search involved a lifeboat from the town and one from Aberdeen.
Coastguards said it was called off after the emergency beacon was traced to a residential driveway.