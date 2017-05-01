Audit Scotland to review Aberdeen cycle path work

Audit Scotland is considering issues raised around council works to a cycle path in Aberdeen.

The regulator has been asked to intervene in the row which erupted after £200,000 of repairs were ordered without proper approval.

Aberdeen City Council is investigating why a decision was made to carry out the repairs in Wellington Brae without it being discussed by committee.

The authority has already admitted a "serious failing" in its procedures.

There has been uncertainty as to who owns the land where the repairs are being carried out.

The council has accepted that its finance convenor Willie Young was not the registered title holder, but Mr Young has refused to comment on whether any of his family owns the land.

Audit Scotland says it has received correspondence on the matter, and will decide whether any action is required.

A spokeswoman said: "We are considering the issues that have been raised.

"We will decide whether any action is required and respond to the individuals concerned in due course."