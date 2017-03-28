Man charged after mobility scooter river rescue

A man who had to be rescued from a river in Aberdeen by the emergency services after crashing his mobility scooter has been charged.

The incident happened on the River Dee near Gray's School of Art at about 18:20 on Monday.

Police Scotland said a 64-year-old man had been charged with culpable and reckless conduct.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.