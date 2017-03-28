Paedophile who abused boys jailed for seven-and-a-half years

From the section

An Aberdeen paedophile who sexually abused boys has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Service engineer Allan Fraser, 41, admitted the offences which were committed between 2004 and 2016.

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy told the High Court in Glasgow that Fraser had poured bleach on his genitals in a bid to stop his actions.

Judge Lady Scott told Fraser: "You treated these boys as objects for your sexual gratification."