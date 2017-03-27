Man rescued after falling from mobility scooter into River Dee
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has been rescued from a river in Aberdeen after crashing his mobility scooter.
The incident happened on the River Dee near Gray's School of Art at about 18:20.
Police said a man in his 40s came off his mobility scooter and fell into the water.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.