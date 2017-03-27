Hurricane makes 'largest undeveloped' oil find in UK waters

From the section

Image copyright Hurricane Energy Image caption Robert Trice of Hurricane said it was "exciting times"

An oil exploration firm has made what is being described as the "largest undeveloped discovery" of oil in UK waters.

Hurricane Energy said one billion barrels of oil could be contained within the Greater Lancaster Area, 60 miles (97km) west of Shetland.

The company hopes to begin production in 2019.

Dr Robert Trice, Hurricane's chief executive officer, described the find as "exciting times".

He said: "This is a highly significant moment for Hurricane.

"We believe that the Greater Lancaster Area is a single hydrocarbon accumulation, making it the largest undeveloped discovery on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS)."