Two in hospital after serious crash near Portsoy

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.

The collision, which involved a Ford Focus and a Renault Clio, happened on the A98, about a mile east of Portsoy, at about 16:50.

One person was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Another person was taken to the same hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious. The road was expected to be closed for some time.

Diversions have been put in place.