'Unknown substance' sparks emergency response in Keith

Image copyright Daniel Fraser

The discovery of an unidentified substance in an Aberdeenshire town is being investigated.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the Reidhaven Square area of Keith at about 14:30.

BBC Scotland understands that white powder was found in a letter.

Det Ch Insp Kevin Walker said: "I would stress we are aware of no threat to the public in any way and no-one has been injured. I would like to thank the local community for their patience."