'Unknown substance' sparks emergency response in Keith
- 23 March 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
The discovery of an unidentified substance in an Aberdeenshire town is being investigated.
Police Scotland said officers were called to the Reidhaven Square area of Keith at about 14:30.
BBC Scotland understands that white powder was found in a letter.
Det Ch Insp Kevin Walker said: "I would stress we are aware of no threat to the public in any way and no-one has been injured. I would like to thank the local community for their patience."