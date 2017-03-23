Probe after air ambulance flew to Shetland instead of Orkney

An investigation has been launched after an air ambulance meant to air lift a sick child for treatment was sent to Shetland instead of Orkney.

The Orkney child needed treatment in Aberdeen last Friday, however the fixed wing air ambulance was sent to Shetland.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the patient was later safely transferred to Aberdeen.

The ambulance service and NHS Grampian are investigating what happened.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has written to Scottish Ambulance Service expressing concern.