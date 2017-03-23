Sleepwalker wanted watermelon in Asda in Aberdeen

Image copyright Getty Images

A sleepwalker in her nightdress found in an Asda looking for a watermelon had to be taken home by police.

The woman went into the Garthdee branch of the supermarket in Aberdeen at about 02:30 on Thursday.

She wrote on a social media site: "I was awoken by a police officer in the fruit and veg aisle. I had sleepwalked the 1.5 miles from my house then gone to Asda to get a watermelon."

Police Scotland said the woman was safely escorted home.

The woman wrote: "Obviously I was very confused, only made worse by the fact that I was barefoot, in my nightdress and freezing cold.

"So, thanks to the very kind Asda staff who warmed me up and gave me shoes, socks and a cup of tea and to the lovely police officers who deposited my very confused self back in bed."