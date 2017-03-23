'Wicked' Aberdeen child rapist jailed for 15 years

A child rapist whose abuse of young girls was described as "wicked" has been jailed for 15 years.

Eric Rafferty, 69, of Aberdeen, was convicted of seven offences of rape, attempted rape and indecency against his victims between 1982 and 1990.

Judge Lord Uist told Rafferty at the High Court in Edinburgh: "These are offences of the most appalling nature.

"It has taken a long time for justice to catch up with you, but the day of reckoning has finally arrived."

He added: "All four girls were subjected to the most abhorrent sexual practices by you. These were unspeakably wicked crimes."