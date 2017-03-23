Two boys injured after chemicals thrown

Image caption The attack took place in Granitehill Road

Two young boys have been left with "significant injuries" after chemicals were thrown at them.

The two 12-year-olds were attacked in Granitehill Road in the Northfield area of Aberdeen at about 20:00 on Wednesday.

The area was cordoned off as a police and specialist fire crews carried out investigations.

Police Scotland described the suspects as two youths wearing dark clothes and possibly gloves.

The sister of one of the boys posted a picture of him on Facebook, which showed the extent of his injuries.

It showed him with extensive blistering on one side of his face, particularly around his eye.

The post said: "My gorgeous little bothers face! Someone threw some sort of acid/chemical at him and his friends faces!! My poor boy is devastated!"