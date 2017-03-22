Bridges nursery in Westhill closing over business rates

An Aberdeenshire nursery has blamed rises in business rates for its decision to close part of its operation.

The Bridges nursery is to shut one of two branches in Westhill in June.

Director Graham Mogford said they could not keep passing on costs to their customers.

It comes after many businesses in the north east of Scotland saw large increases in their rates following a revaluation.

Mr Mogford said: "The parents are getting pretty angry about the whole thing.

"There's an awakening amongst parents."

Why are business rates causing concern?

Business rates - what do they pay?

The Scottish government said it was down to local councils to offer further relief packages.

A spokesman said: "The Scottish Government has committed around £660m of business rates relief next year.

"Any business that is concerned about its valuation should contact the assessor and discuss how they worked out the provisional value.

"Companies have until September to appeal and we would encourage firms to take up those opportunities."

Aberdeenshire Council is inviting applications to a support scheme.

Head of Finance Alan Wood said: "We understand the implications of an increase in costs for businesses in Aberdeenshire and will be supportive where we can."

Rateable values are changing for the first time since 2010 after a national revaluation by The Scottish Assessors' Association.