Orkney gets first coffee roastery

Image caption Sara Tait and Euan Smith run the new business in Kirkwall

Orkney's first coffee roastery has been launched, using beans sourced from all over the world.

The Orkney Roastery is the brainchild of Sara Tait and Euan Smith in Kirkwall.

They are already supplying small batches of freshly roasted whole beans and ground coffee to local shops, cafes, restaurants and hotels.

They hope to develop relationships with coffee growers and ultimately sell to businesses outside of Orkney.

Image caption Green coffee beans are roasted

The business is based at the Hatston industrial estate.

Their roaster takes green beans from coffee growers round the world - including Columbia - and produces freshly roasted coffee.

Mr Smith told BBC Scotland: "I always had the dream of a roastery.

"I think the best thing for anybody interested in coffee drinking is try a few different varieties and explore."

His business partner said: "Once you have tasted fresh ground coffee you understand the difference."

The pair believe they have "nailed" the taste of a secret blend.