Man charged after serious crash on A947 north of Fyvie

A man has been charged after a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.

A black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Toyota truck were involved in the collision on the A947 just north of Fyvie on 9 March.

The driver of the Corsa was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while the Toyota driver was taken to the same hospital by road.

Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man was expected to appear at Banff Sheriff Court at a later date.