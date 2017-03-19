Offshore workers return to BP platform after power is restored

Offshore workers are returning to BP's Clair platform west of Shetland after power was restored.

More than 105 non-essential personnel were moved off the platform as a precaution following a power cut at 05:45 on Saturday.

A BP spokesman said: "BP can confirm that power is being restored to the Clair platform following an outage yesterday morning and personnel are beginning to be returned to the platform."

The company said 144 people had been on board at the time of the power cut, but that the platform was not producing.