Flypast for last RAF Lossiemouth Tornado squadron

Image copyright PA Image caption Tornado squadrons are being disbanded

The last Tornado squadron based at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray will stage a final flypast before it is disbanded.

The Tornado has been the key fast attack jet for the RAF for almost 40 years, but it is now being replaced by Eurofighter Typhoons.

A flypast and simulated ground attack will form the culmination of the final formal sortie of 15 Squadron.

It is the training unit for the Tornado, and the last of four Tornado squadrons to be disbanded.

The ear-splitting noise of the Tornado has been a feature in the skies above Moray since the supersonic planes were first based there in the early 1990s.

The multi-role aircraft was capable of attacking targets on the ground and at sea, as well as aerial reconnaissance and defence.

The planes from Lossiemouth have seen service in combat over Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

They are being replaced with Eurofighter Typhoons which now form the Quick Reaction Force, tasked with intercepting unidentified aircraft in British airspace.