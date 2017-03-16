Aberdeenshire Council to take stance on Aberdeen FC stadium plans
- 16 March 2017
Aberdeenshire councillors are due to deliver their verdict on Aberdeen Football Club's plans for a new stadium.
The stadium and training facilities would be built at Kingsford, close to the Aberdeen bypass, near Westhill.
The ultimate decision is for Aberdeen City Council in the summer.
However, Aberdeenshire's infrastructure services committee is to decide on the authority's official response to the consultation.
It is being recommended that they go against the plans.
Campaigners against the stadium staged a protest at the council's headquarters.
Concerns include traffic and parking issues.
The club believes the new stadium is vital if it is to achieve a sustainable future.