Union Terrace Gardens plan in Aberdeen approved

A revamp of Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens has been approved by city councillors.

The project will see better access to the sunken park in the city centre as well as a cafe and gallery space.

Glasgow-based architects LDA Design came up with the plans which were backed by 94% of those who responded to a public consultation.

The cost of the project has not been revealed - but earlier estimates put it at about £20m.

Work could begin on the redevelopment later this year.

The proposals include new access from Union Street and Union Terrace at the existing Burns Monument.

The central lawn space would be retained, and there would be a new café pavilion opposite His Majesty's Theatre.

Four years ago, councillors rejected plans for a £140m transformation of the gardens.

Businessman Sir Ian Wood had offered £50m towards the cost.