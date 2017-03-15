Woman found guilty of A90 death crash

A 29-year-old woman has been found guilty of causing a pensioner's death by driving dangerously on an Aberdeenshire road.

Anna-Marie Strachan lost control of her car on the A90 near Rathen on 31 July 2014.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, 73-year-old James Thomson, was taken to hospital but died.

Strachan was also found guilty of injuring Mr Thomson's wife and two young children in the car.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard that Strachan's car had veered onto the wrong side of the road and straight into Mr Thomson's car on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road.

She denied causing death by dangerous driving and injuring the three other casualties, but was found guilty after a trial.