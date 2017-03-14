Lifeboat called to aid flooded fishing boat off Shetland

Image copyright David Tait Image caption The Edward Henry has eight crew on board

A lifeboat has gone to the aid of a crab fishing boat which has lost power off the Shetland islands.

The Edward Henry, with eight crew on board, called for help after it was hit by a wave which struck its bridge and was flooded about 40 miles west of Shetland.

The RNLI's Aith lifeboat launched at about 20:20 and a coastguard helicopter was standing by.

The plan to attach a line onboard and tow the vessel back to Shetland.