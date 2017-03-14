Lifeboat called to aid flooded fishing boat off Shetland
14 March 2017
A lifeboat has gone to the aid of a crab fishing boat which has lost power off the Shetland islands.
The Edward Henry, with eight crew on board, called for help after it was hit by a wave which struck its bridge and was flooded about 40 miles west of Shetland.
The RNLI's Aith lifeboat launched at about 20:20 and a coastguard helicopter was standing by.
The plan to attach a line onboard and tow the vessel back to Shetland.