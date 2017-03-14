Three paddle boarders rescued from sea by lifeboat at Aberdeen beach

Image caption The paddle boarders were taken ashore by rescuers

Three paddle boarders have been rescued by lifeboat after getting into difficulties in sea off Aberdeen.

A member of the public called 999 after seeing the group get pulled out to sea in windy conditions at about 14:30.

They were picked up by the RNLI's inshore lifeboat and transferred to the all-weather lifeboat then taken to shore.

One rescuer said the paddle boarders, all women aged about 19 or 20, were safe albeit very cold.

The group were checked over by ambulance crew but did not need further medical attention.