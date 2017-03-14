Emergency services dealing with Lossiemouth wildfire
- 14 March 2017
The emergency services are dealing with a large wildfire in the Lossiemouth area.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six crews were battling the grassland fire in the Covesea Links area in a bid to prevent it spreading further.
Crews were called out at about 10:45. Smoke could be seen over a wide area.
Police Scotland said some roads, including in the Stotfield Road area, were being closed.
