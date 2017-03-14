NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman in hospital after serious A90 crash near Lonmay

A driver was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A90 near Lonmay on Monday afternoon.

The 38-year-old female driver of the black Audi A3 involved was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. She was said to be in a stable condition.

Police Scotland said the road at the scene was expected to be down to one lane for several days due to repairs.

