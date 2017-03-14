Woman in hospital after serious A90 crash near Lonmay
14 March 2017
A driver was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A90 near Lonmay on Monday afternoon.
The 38-year-old female driver of the black Audi A3 involved was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. She was said to be in a stable condition.
Police Scotland said the road at the scene was expected to be down to one lane for several days due to repairs.