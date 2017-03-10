Football legend Denis Law to get Freedom of Aberdeen

Former Scotland international footballer Denis Law CBE is to be awarded the Freedom of Aberdeen, BBC Scotland has learned.

The 77-year-old was born and brought up in Aberdeen, but never played for his hometown team.

He moved away from Aberdeen at the age of 16 to play for Huddersfield and enjoyed a glittering career at Manchester United, Manchester City and Torino in Italy.

He scored 30 goals for Scotland.

The former Powis Academy pupil was also a European Footballer of the year.

Law scored 237 goals during his time at Manchester United.

He was one third of what became known as Manchester United's Holy Trinity, when he played alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton during his 11-year stint with the Red Devils.

The player rounded off his career by representing Scotland at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany.

He collected a CBE last year.

His Freedom of Aberdeen honour is expected to be confirmed at a full meeting of the city council next week.

Other recipients have included Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev, Sir Alex Ferguson, and the Scotland the What? comedy trio.