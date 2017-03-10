Online soft toy warning after child found with wiring around neck

Image copyright Moray Council

Trading standards officers have issued a warning about some soft toys bought online after a toddler was found with electrical wiring from a teddy bear wrapped around her neck.

Moray Council said the family, from Elgin, bought two light-up teddy bears.

The toddler managed to open the zip on the back of one of the toys and expose the wiring.

Trading standards officers described the toys as among the worst examples of unsafe toys they had come across.

They have appealed to other parents to be extremely careful when buying toys on the internet.

'Fortunately no harm'

Peter Adamson, Moray Council's trading standards manager, said: "Protecting children from dangerous toys is one of our highest priorities and it was shocking when these teddy bears were brought to our notice.

"It would appear that because the toys were bought direct online, they had evaded all of the normal checks that would normally take place when goods are imported into the EU and the UK.

"Fortunately, in this instance no harm came to the child but we need to warn potential purchasers of the risks they take when buying toys for young children from suppliers who cut corners."

Mr Adamson added: "Our officers are continuing their inquiries to try and determine where these toys came from."