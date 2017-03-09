Man airlifted to hospital after A947 crash north of Fyvie

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Aberdeenshire.

A car and a truck were involved in the collision on the A947 just north of Fyvie at about 07:20. A man had to be freed by firefighters.

One man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance helicopter, and another man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.