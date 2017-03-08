'Vital' part found in Norway helicopter crash probe

Image copyright Mihai Crisan Image caption The helicopter crashed off Norway in April 2016

Investigators probing a fatal helicopter crash off Norway last year have found what they describe as a "vital" missing part.

The Super Puma 225 came down near the island of Turoey, near Bergen, while it was returning from an oil field.

Iain Stuart 41, from Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, was one of 13 people who died in the crash last April.

The helicopter crashed after the main rotor detached. Part of the gearbox has been found in the sea.

It is now being examined.

An interim report from the Air Accident Investigation Board Norway said the most likely cause was a fatigue fracture within the helicopter gearbox.