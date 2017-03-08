Elgin flood alleviation scheme officially opening
- 8 March 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A major £86m flood alleviation scheme for Elgin is being officially opened.
The project - which took almost five years to complete - is aimed at protecting more than 1,000 homes and businesses.
The Elgin scheme is one of the biggest ever undertaken in Scotland.
In August 2014, partially-completed flood alleviation schemes in Moray were said to have saved hundreds of homes and businesses.