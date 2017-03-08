NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Elgin flood alleviation scheme officially opening

Elgin floods Image copyright Alastair Mackie
Image caption Flooding hit Elgin in 2014

A major £86m flood alleviation scheme for Elgin is being officially opened.

The project - which took almost five years to complete - is aimed at protecting more than 1,000 homes and businesses.

The Elgin scheme is one of the biggest ever undertaken in Scotland.

In August 2014, partially-completed flood alleviation schemes in Moray were said to have saved hundreds of homes and businesses.

