Boy, 13, charged after restaurant fire which prompted job offer

Image caption William Bird had made a job offer

A boy aged 13 has been charged after a fire at a restaurant which had prompted the owner to offer a job to whoever was responsible.

The blaze happened at Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie early on Sunday evening.

Owner William Bird said the youths involved could have kitchen porter jobs to teach them about responsibility.

Police Scotland, thanking the public for helping the inquiry, said the teenage boy charged would be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sgt Sandra Crighton said: "Our inquiries are continuing and I would urge any further witnesses or anyone with additional information which they think could help to please contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.

"In particular, if you saw any other youths in the area around the time in question please let us know."

The fire had involved outdoor furniture at the restaurant.