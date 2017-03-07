Appeal over German man after belongings found on path

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have said they are anxious to trace a German man whose belongings were found on a clifftop path outside Aberdeen.

The items, found near Cove at about 12:20 on Monday, appear to belong to Benjamin Ludwig, a 34-year-old whose connections to the area are unknown.

The member of the public who found them also saw a man in a red waterproof jacket in the same area on Sunday.

Police said they were keen to establish if that was Mr Ludwig.

A search of the coastline was carried out by the coastguard and RNLI on Monday, but nothing was found.

Insp Mark Stephen said: "Personal belongings apparently relating to Benjamin Ludvig, a 34 year old German were recovered near the cliff top on the coastal path near Cove.

"We are keen to establish if he was the male wearing the red waterproof jacket and that he is safe and well. At this time we don't know what Mr Ludvig's connections are to the area.

"I would ask that anyone who has any knowledge of the current whereabouts of Mr Ludvig, where he has been staying or any other information about him, to get in touch with us on 101.

Similarly if you were the male wearing the red waterproof jacket in the area on Sunday 5 March and are unconnected to Mr Ludvig we would like to hear from you too".