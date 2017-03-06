Worker badly hurt in Aberdeen bypass accident at Milltimber

A worker on the new Aberdeen bypass has suffered what are believed to be serious injuries in an accident.

The incident happened in the Milltimber Brae area of the ongoing construction at about 11:00.

Emergency crews were called out following reports that the man had become trapped.

The Scottish Water contractor's injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. An investigation will be carried out.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: "A contractor working for Scottish Water has been taken to hospital after being involved in an incident at a site near the A93 in Deeside.

"A full investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched.

"Scottish Water takes health and safety very seriously and it is a top priority on all of our sites and we will work with our contractor and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to find out the cause of this accident.

"Our main concern at the moment is the wellbeing of the injured man."