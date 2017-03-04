NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Moray fatal crash victim named as Angela Spalding, 44

Angela Spalding
Image caption Angela Spalding was from the Keith area

A woman who died after a two-vehicle crash in Moray has been named by police.

Angela Spalding, 44, who was from the Keith area, was killed when the red Audi TT she was driving collided with a black Vauxhall Astra on Friday.

The crash happened on the A96, two miles north of Keith at North Bogbain, at about 16:15.

The 35-year-old female driver of the Astra was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin as a precaution.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle before the incident to contact them.

Sgt David Pirie, from the road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family and friends of those who have lost their loved one in yesterday's collision."

