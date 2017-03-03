Crew rescued from sinking fishing boat off Shetland

Five fishermen have been rescued after their boat started sinking off Shetland.

A lifeboat from Lerwick and the Coastguard helicopter were sent to help the Ocean Way, which reported taking on water at about 06:50.

The boat sank and the crew were safely taken onto the lifeboat.

Mark Rodaway, commander for the UK Coastguard, said: 'This was a difficult rescue in awful weather. The lifeboat was finding it hard to get alongside."

He added: "But I'm pleased to say that all five fishermen have been rescued."