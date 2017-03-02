Three men charged over £400,000 online fraud

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged online fraud worth about £400,000 and money laundering.

Two of the men, aged 36 and 39, are from Aberdeen, and the third is aged 40 and from Manchester.

It followed an operation on Monday which saw properties searched in Aberdeen, Manchester and Milton Keynes.

It involved Police Scotland, Greater Manchester Police, Thames Valley Police and Immigration Enforcement.

The men are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.