Orkney primary school goldfish get flaming Viking burial boat send off

Image copyright Papdale Primary

Two goldfish have been given a flaming Viking burial boat send off by Orkney primary schoolchildren.

Primary 3 and 4 pupils at Papdale School in Kirkwall gave Bubbles and Freddy a traditional Norse ceremony to start their journey to Valhalla.

The fish become class pets for Christmas but both died recently.

The children, who had been studying the Vikings, wrote down their memories of the fish and read them aloud before the boat set sail.

The school blog revealed they "decided to send our fish to Valhalla with a Viking style burial in a longship we made that day".

The blog added: "While we will miss Freddy and Bubbles, we certainly enjoyed giving them a good send off to Valhalla."