Two seriously hurt after A90 police van crash in Aberdeenshire

Two men have been seriously injured in a head-on crash involving a police van and a car in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Cruden Bay just before midnight.

The pair where taken to hospital after being cut free from their vehicles.

A section of the A90 between the north and south entrances to Cruden Bay was closed while investigations were carried out.